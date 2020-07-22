Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

