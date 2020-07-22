Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.72. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.96 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $184,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

