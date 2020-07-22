Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,022 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth about $203,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter worth about $1,524,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

