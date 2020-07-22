Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,656 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,752,000 after buying an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after acquiring an additional 189,960 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after acquiring an additional 910,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $350,139,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

