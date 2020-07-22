Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Position Lessened by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,044 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

