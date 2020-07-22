Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 6.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aecom by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,168,000 after buying an additional 1,391,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aecom by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 461,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aecom by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after acquiring an additional 344,035 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 503,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aecom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

In related news, CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,579.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aecom stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. Aecom has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

