Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

