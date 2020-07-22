Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 29,959 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,959 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

