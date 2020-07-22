Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.05.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.74.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

