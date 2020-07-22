Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Cellectis worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 11.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cellectis by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Cellectis stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Cellectis SA has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $51.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis SA will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

