Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,228 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of J2 Global worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in J2 Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti dropped their target price on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

