Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $143.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $158.93.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

