Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 32,314 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,314 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 175.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,760,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 1,412,928 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,991.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.76.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

