Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,117,000 after acquiring an additional 503,606 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,393,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,066,000 after acquiring an additional 172,781 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.41.

Shares of SPG opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

