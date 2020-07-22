Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,059,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,110,000 after buying an additional 1,093,519 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after buying an additional 904,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KB Home by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 682,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 651,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra cut their price target on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.61.

NYSE:KBH opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

