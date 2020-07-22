Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 504.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.13. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.