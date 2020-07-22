Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 110.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,726,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Shares of ALXN opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

