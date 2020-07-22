Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 275.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $159,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,290.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,093,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,592 shares of company stock worth $22,374,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $158.03 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

