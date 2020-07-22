Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,726,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 669.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,946 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Gentex by 25.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,076 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,178,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gentex by 9.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,319,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after buying an additional 285,641 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

