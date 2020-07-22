Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 10,525 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 42,338 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $6,583,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 137,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 3,041 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total value of $324,961.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $44,240.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,681,886. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -238.12 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.