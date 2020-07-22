103,600 Shares in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Compugen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 308.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 176,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 133,110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $17.85.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

