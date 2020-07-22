Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,483 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 289.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

