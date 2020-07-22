Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 19,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Avnet by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVT opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Avnet news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

