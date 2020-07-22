Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

