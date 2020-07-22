Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,885 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $166.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.81.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

