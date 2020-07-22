Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,726 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

