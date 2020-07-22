Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $220.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.73.

In other Everest Re Group news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.