Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 10,193 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,449 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,551,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,190,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $452,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,197 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,000 shares of company stock worth $21,851,520. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $45.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

