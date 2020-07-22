Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $130,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,278 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 622,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after purchasing an additional 593,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. ValuEngine cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

