Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $362,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 7,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $125.53.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

