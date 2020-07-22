Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 145 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,235,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,626,000 after purchasing an additional 357,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,890,000 after purchasing an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 100.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after buying an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $385.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.40.

In related news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

