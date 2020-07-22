Derek Andersen Sells 8,683 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $209,607.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,481,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,751,774.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Derek Andersen sold 80,128 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,699,514.88.
  • On Monday, May 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $146,046.92.

SNAP opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

