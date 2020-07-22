$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iamgold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Iamgold posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iamgold.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Iamgold by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 919,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 185,783 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Iamgold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,521,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 220,825 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Iamgold by 1,131.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 134,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Iamgold has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iamgold (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.