-$0.17 EPS Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -168.52 and a beta of 2.97.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 5,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $138,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $988,261.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,791 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,654. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

