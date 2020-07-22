7,324 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,526,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $62.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.28.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

