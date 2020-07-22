VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in VF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 575,617 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VF by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in VF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 804,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,841,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VF stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.