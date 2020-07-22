American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 661,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 188,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,685.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,089,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after buying an additional 1,066,412 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,394,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after buying an additional 248,373 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 314.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $77,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

