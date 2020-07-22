Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $449,000 Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $35.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

