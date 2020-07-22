Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Spire by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SR stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

