Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 91,932 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 91,932 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,783,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 125.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,756,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 205,093 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

