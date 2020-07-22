Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,030 Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,030 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on SEA from $69.50 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.