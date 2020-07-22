Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Northrim BanCorp worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.60. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $31,070.00. Also, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $25,455.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $98,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,979 shares of company stock valued at $143,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.