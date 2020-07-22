Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Slack by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Slack to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.80.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 28,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $746,472.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,190.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $3,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,303,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,066,101 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.