Invesco Ltd. Sells 17,125 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Camping World worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Camping World by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $17,565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 4.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.