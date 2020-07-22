Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetGear during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NetGear by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NetGear during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in NetGear by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in NetGear by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $53,566.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $91,160.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $493,125. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTGR. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.83 million, a PE ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.95 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

