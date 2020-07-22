Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,217.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTS stock opened at $131.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $984.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

