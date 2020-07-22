Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 149.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

