5,600 Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $69,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLIR. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

