Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GILD. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $76.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

