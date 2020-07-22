Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 178,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Kellogg by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kellogg by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 198,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 126,318 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

